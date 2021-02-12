Larry King left fortune to children

Larry King left his £2 million estate to his children.
The veteran broadcaster died last month at the age of 87 and his hand-written will has now emerged, which is dated 17 October, 2019, two months after he filed for divorce from seventh wife Shawn Southwick King, and less than a year before his two children Andy and Chaia died within three weeks of one another last summer.
The document requested all of Larry's estate be divided equally among his offspring, Andy and Chaia, and Larry Jr., 59, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20.
According to People, it read: "This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% (written above illegible crossed-out words) of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."
Larry Jr. has requested to be appointed administrator of his father's estate, noting his dad was going through a divorce from the mother of his half-siblings at the time of his death.
Larry was hospitalised in December after contracting coronavirus, but Shawn previously revealed he had died of sepsis and had "beat" the virus before he passed away.
She said: "It was an infection, it was sepsis. He was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go, but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things, and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll, and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily."
