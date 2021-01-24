Larry King's sons make statement following his death: 'He was an amazing father'

Larry King’s sons have paid tribute to their “amazing father” following his passing.
The iconic TV host passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday (23.01.21) at the age of 87, after being treated for COVID-19 earlier this month.
And on Saturday night, his three sons - Larry King, Jr., 59, Chance King, 21, and Cannon King, 20 – took to their father’s Facebook page to share a heartfelt message in which they remembered the “fiercely loyal” TV legend.
They wrote: “We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad.' He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments - large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives.”
Larry’s sons also thanked their dad’s fans for the “outpouring of love” they have received since the sad news broke, and asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS.
They added: “The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years.
“With deep appreciation,
“Larry King, Jr., Chance King, and Cannon King”
Larry had Cannon and Chance with ex-wife Shawn Southwick King and Larry Jr. with ex-wife Annette Kaye.
He was also father to daughter Chaia, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 51, and son Andy, who also died last year at the age of 65 when he suffered a heart attack.
The ‘Larry King Live’ host was taken into hospital after contracting coronavirus earlier this month, and tragically passed away on Saturday.
Ora Media, a production company he co-founded, said in a statement: "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."
The TV legend also had Type-2 diabetes and had suffered from lung cancer, angina and heart attacks in recent years.
