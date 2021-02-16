Larry King's wife to contest will

Larry King's wife, Shawn Southwick King, plans to contest his will.
The 87-year-old broadcaster - who died last month - amended an official document detailing how he wanted his assets dividing in the event of his death on 17 October, 2019, two months after he filed for divorce from his seventh wife, and left all of his fortune to his children, including two who passed away less than a year after he wrote the will.
However, according to 'Entertainment Tonight', Shawn - who was married to Larry for 22 years - is now planning to contest the will in court after being left out of it entirely.
The handwritten document requested all of Larry's estate be divided equally among his offspring, Andy and Chaia - who died in July and August 2020 respectively - and Larry Jr., 59, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20.
It stated: "This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% (written above illegible crossed-out words) of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."
Larry Jr. has requested to be appointed administrator of his father's estate, noting his dad was going through a divorce from the mother of his half-siblings at the time of his death.
Larry was hospitalised in December after contracting coronavirus, but Shawn previously revealed he had died of sepsis and had "beat" the virus before he passed away.
She said: "It was an infection, it was sepsis. He was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go, but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things, and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll, and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily."
