Larsa Pippen splits from Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen has split from Malik Beasley.
The 46-year-old TV star - who was first spotted with the NBA player in November - has already decided to call time on their romance after they found the challenge of maintaining a long-distance relationship too much to overcome.
An insider told E! News: "Larsa and Malik are not together. Things got hard with travel, etc. It was more of a timing thing. They're still in communication but not together."
Malik, 24, is based in Minnesota, where he plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Larsa is currently focused on her business interests.
The source added: "Larsa invested in a digital fitness brand called Tonal and just made a lot of money. She bought a new Ferrari to celebrate and is focused on her businesses."
Larsa and Malik raised eyebrows when they were spotted holding hands back in November, as the sports star was still legally married to Montana Yao at the time.
It was suggested that the photos prompted Montana to file for divorce.
A source previously said: "Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos.
"Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents."
Meanwhile, a source previously suggested that Kim Kardashian West thinks Larsa is "toxic energy".
The suggestion came after Larsa gave a tell-all interview to the 'Hollywood Raw' podcast and hinted that Kanye West was one reason she now has a different relationship with Kim.
As a result, the brunette beauty and her family are said to have lost trust in Larsa.
A source explained: "They all think Larsa is toxic energy."
The Kardashians were said to be suspicious of Larsa's behaviour, with the family thinking she was trying to provoke controversy just to "stay relevant".
