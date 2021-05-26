Larsa Pippen wants to patch up friendship with Kim Kardashian West

Larsa Pippen wants to get her friendship with Kim Kardashian West “back to normal”.
The 46-year-old star gave an interview last year in which she hinted that Kim’s marriage to Kanye West was part of the reason she now has a different relationship with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star.
And sources have now claimed that following Kim’s split from Kanye earlier this year, Larsa is now hoping she and her former friend can get back on good terms.
The insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Larsa feels like - and hopes - her friendship with Kim will be back to normal sooner or later, especially now that Kanye’s out of the picture.”
The source also told the publication that Larsa “never really had a falling out” with Kim, 40, but that “Kanye was the problem” that caused their friendship to break down.
During her interview, Larsa spoke about her frosty relationship with Kanye.
She said: "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."
And in response, a source claimed the Kardashian family all believe Larsa is “toxic energy”.
While in a previous exchange, another source claimed that Kim and Larsa simply grew apart as friends.
The source said in July: "The friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens.
"Kim is focused on matters at home - getting Kanye healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her businesses."
Elsewhere in her interview, Larsa also claimed to have previously dated Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's three-year-old daughter True.
She said: "Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA, I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them."
