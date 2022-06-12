Laura Dern feels proud of her Jurassic Park character

Laura Dern feels proud of the inspirational impact of her 'Jurassic Park' character.
The 55-year-old actress starred as Dr Ellie Sattler in the 1993 movie, and Laura loves that her character has become a feminist action hero.
The Hollywood star - who has reprised the role for 'Jurassic World Dominion' - told Sky News: "The fact that the character took on sort of a larger than life quality in terms of influence for a lot of young girls particularly, and boys as well, in the years since the movie came out has been so inspiring to me.
"A congresswoman now in US Congress [said] to me: 'You know, Ellie Sattler was my feminist hero and when I heard her say women inherit the Earth, I was like, I'm going to study poli-sci, I'm going to go to Washington, DC.
"It's just incredible that the film, Steven's [Spielberg] work, and getting to be a part of that could impact people like that."
In the original 'Jurassic Park' movie, Laura played the love interest of Sam Neill's character.
But it was only recently that she even considered their 20-year age gap.
She said: "Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill. And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?'"
Laura also feels proud of a particular line in the movie.
She explained: "There was a rather feminist line in response to something Jeff Goldblum says about ‘man creates dinosaurs, and dinosaurs eat man.’ Something like that.
"And then I look back and say the line, ‘Yeah - and woman inherits the earth,’ and that was such a big deal. It was like here it is, we’re in this formulaic, big movie and it’s this fabulous, fun, feminist moment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.