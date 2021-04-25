Laura Dern has COVID-19 test ahead of Oscars

Laura Dern has had a coronavirus test ahead of the Oscars.
The 'Marriage Story' star took to her social media to share how she was preparing to present an award at the Academy Awards, where she will give out the Best Supporting Actor award at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Taking to Instagram, she captioned the photo of her undergoing the test: "Oscars prep! (sic)"
Ahead of last year's Oscars, Laura admitted she lets "anxiety take over" her big moments.
Asked how she's preparing for the Oscars, the 54-year-old actress said: "I think it's so individual. It's like going to a swim meet when you're 10. What makes you comfortable and relaxed in this moment that people say is special.
"What I know is having first come as a nominee at 22 is that I let anxiety take over really being in the experience ... So hopefully I'll able to do that more and more with experience and gratitude working with people I love so much."
Meanwhile, Laura previously revealed she took time off to spend with her children after growing up with actor parents.
She said: "I was raised by actors, so when I had my babies, I was like, 'I am going to pray that I can take some time and be with my children and my family and do this in a way my mother wasn’t afforded the opportunity to do.' And with that comes a bit of building back up of the work. I’ve never been more excited about acting.
"And it’s an amazing time for complicated female characters in film and television. I did this show on HBO, 'Enlightened' [in 2011 to 2013], and there was no 'Fleabag', no 'Veep', there was 'Sopranos' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. Women weren’t really given that kind of room and it felt difficult to push boundaries. Now it’s everywhere, the storytelling is incredible, and female filmmakers are making complicated, beautiful movies about women and men."
