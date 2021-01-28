Laverne Cox finds love again

Laverne Cox is “in love again”.
The ‘Orange is the New Black’ star has confirmed she is in a new romance with a mystery man she met last year, as she insisted she “feels amazing” after embarking on a romance with him six months ago.
She said: “[Found love in 2020] almost sounds like a punchline, but, yeah, Laverne is in love again, it feels amazing. Love is an incredible thing. It’s literally this chemical thing that’s awesome and he is a really great guy and I didn’t expect it.
“I thought he was going to be this hot dude I was going to be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened.”
Laverne revealed the pair met half a year ago, and began to use the word “love” around each other in November.
She added: “We have been hanging out for six months and we went really slowly. So, the word ‘love’ sort of happened around November/December. So, yeah, it’s been six months, I guess.”
And the 48-year-old actress is particularly happy about her new romance, because although her mystery hunk has “never dated a trans woman before”, he’s been incredibly supportive of her journey and loves her for who she is.
The ‘Disclosure’ star also opened up on dating as a transgender woman, as she said it can be hard for her to find men who understands that “trans women are women”.
Speaking on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’, she said: “This guy [that I am dating] has never dated a trans woman before.
“But the issue over the years for me as a trans woman and other trans women is that the womanhood of trans women is often disavowed. A lot of people don’t see trans women as women.
“So, the men that are attracted to women, people think they are gay. And if you are a straight man, you don’t want people to think you’re gay. A lot of times they don’t want to disclose or want to let anyone know.
“I wish we were in a different place, but we are just not here yet. We need a guy who is probably famous and articulate to be able to talk about this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.