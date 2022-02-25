Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) remains at large on Law & Order: Organized Crime, but as the promo for the March 3 episode teases, it’s time for “the final showdown” between him and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). Wheatley has already taken Stabler’s wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) from him (in the SVU crossover that launched Meloni’s spinoff). Is another member of the detective’s family next?
In the promo for the aptly-titled “Wheatley Is to Stabler,” the detective’s nemesis declares, “I want Stabler to pay with his very soul.” Stabler, of course, taunts him, but has a warning as well: “This is not going to end the way you think it is.”
As Wheatley sees it, however, “I always win in the end, don’t I?” And he may be right, considering it looks like he’s holding Stabler’s mother, Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn), somewhere. “Elliot, you gotta find me,” she begs. Watch the video below for more.
In this next episode, “as a rolling blackout cripples the city, Stabler and Bell [Danielle Moné Truitt] work to stay a step ahead of Wheatley,” NBC teases. “Jet [Ainsely Seiger] and Malachi [Wesam Keesh] receive unlikely help. Bernadette gets caught up in Stabler’s mess.”
'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Ainsley Seiger Teases the End of the Wheatley Arc
But how will this end for Wheatley? “I’m excited for it to come to a close. I’m excited for the way that it comes to a close, as a somewhat vindictive person,” Seiger recently told TV Insider. “I’m excited for this storyline to wrap up because I’m looking forward to seeing the ways that Elliot can grow past this destructive arch-nemesis situation. I’m excited to see him finally be able to break free of that ’cause we have known Richard Wheatley since the first episode of Season 1. He’s always been a part of our world somehow. So for him to no longer be in the picture, the sun will shine on the task force that day.”
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC
