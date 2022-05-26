Lea Seydoux: I like looking sexy on the red carpet

Lea Seydoux likes to look "sexy" on the red carpet.
The 36-year-old actress recently wore a latex gown with a thigh-high leg split to a special screening of 'The Innocent' at the Cannes Film Festival, and Lea - who suggested the latex look - admits she loves to take risks with her red-carpet style.
She shared: "I don’t know why, it was an idea that I had. I just wanted that vibe. I just wanted something sexy. I like to be sexy on the red carpet."
Similarly, Lea is also keen to express her personality through her films.
The actress - who starred alongside Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die' in 2021 - told WWD.com: "I need to act, it’s a necessity. I need to express myself through it and it’s more like an existential necessity.
"I’ve always felt I had a melancholy inside me, and that I had to just make that melancholy express itself."
Meanwhile, Lea previously welcomed the decision not to sexualize or objectify her character in the Bond movie.
The actress - who starred as Madeleine Swann in 2015's 'Spectre' and in 'No Time to Die' - feels "proud" of the character and how she's portrayed in the Bond franchise.
She explained: "I’m very happy that she’s quite unexpected for a Bond woman. It’s the first time that she has a real consistency. It’s moving, and it’s very real.
"We’ve tried to tell a story that was relatable, that people could really connect to, and I love the fact that you can’t really put her in a box. She’s not stereotyped, and she’s not sexualized or objectified. She’s vulnerable, but she’s also strong because of that fragility. It’s something that I’m proud of."
