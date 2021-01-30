Leah Remini's life lessons

Leah Remini's daughter is teaching her about racism and climate change.
The 'King of Queens' star - who has Sofia, 16, with her husband Angelo Pagan - has revealed her child has been educating her about "systemic racism and social injustice" as well as other big cultural issues.
Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: "Sofia sends me things that I should be posting on social media about systemic racism, social injustice, constantly saying, 'Mom, you need to be doing this. I need less plastics in this house.' It makes me so proud to to know that she's somebody who cares about what's happening in the world. I wasn't thinking about these things when I was her age."
Leah has also been an outspoken critic of Scientology.
The 50-year-old actress - who abandoned the controversial church in 2013 after 30 years - said: "For too long, this multi-billion-dollar organisation bullied victims and journalists to prevent the truth being told. It is my hope that we shed light on information that makes the world aware of what is really going on and encourages others to speak up. Even though I had been a member of the church for a long time, I was stunned by some of the things I learned. There is a lot more to this story than anyone knows. And this series is breaking ground in bringing that information to light."
And it was Nicole Kidman that inspired Leah to leave the Church of Scientology.
She said: "Nicole Kidman was an inspiration to me at the time I left the church. Knowing that she went on to have a successful and happy life, both personally and professionally, helped to give me confidence. She left and she was okay. Knowing that helped to give me confidence and comfort."
