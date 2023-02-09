LeBron James 'dedication' praised by wife

LeBron James' wife has praised him as the "hardest-working person" she's ever met.

The LA Lakers legend became the highest-scoring NBA player in history on Tuesday (07.02.23) night and at a celebration afterwards, his spouse Savannah paid tribute to the "dedication and sacrifice" she's seen from her husband in pursuit of greatness over the years.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.