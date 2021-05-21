Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards 'cried their eyes out' after joint pregnancy news

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards “cried [their] eyes out” when they told each other they’re pregnant.
The two Little Mix stars – who are joined in the band by third member Jade Thirlwall – are both currently expecting their first children, and Perrie has revealed they burst into tears when they discovered they would be journeying into parenthood at similar times.
Perrie said: “We were on a work zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance.
“I was thinking, ‘I won’t be able to do that’. I messaged my manager and she called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant.'
"I was like, ‘How do you know? And she said, ‘Because I am pregnant.’ Then she said: ‘Can I add someone to the call.’
“I just heard this voice that said: ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing! It wasn’t planned.”
The ‘Confetti’ hitmakers also detailed their pregnancy cravings, which include prawn sandwiches and sour candy.
Leigh-Anne – who is expecting her baby with Andre Gray – said: “Prawn sandwiches but the M&S kind and Frazzles.”
While Perrie, whose boyfriend is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, added in an interview for TikTok: “Mine is Toxic waste, you know the barrel. All I wanted was sour. But I loved it. Brain lickers, juicy drop pops – anything sour. That was when I was feeling really sick but I feel fine now.”
Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne and Perrie recently vowed to "form a mini group" with their offspring.
Perrie, 27 told presenter AJ Odudu on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards: “We're gonna form a mini group!”
To which her bandmate Leigh-Anne, 29, added: "Yes, we really are.”
