Leigh-Anne Pinnock gets engagement ring back

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has bought back her stolen engagement ring.
The Little Mix singer's £40,000 emerald-and-diamond jewellery went missing from her bedroom last month when she and fiance Andre Gray were moving house but the couple were later tracked down by a pawn broker, who had bought the bespoke ring before realising it belonged to the 'Black Magic' singer after reading a report about the theft.
The pair identified the ring and paid to take it away from the shop, where they had been told the item had changed hands a staggering seven times before reaching the trader.
A friend told The Sun newspaper: “It’s amazing really, but they actually managed to get the ring back.
“It had gone through seven different pawn shops before the final one realised what it was and called Andre.
"He went round and sure enough it was her ring, so he bought it back.
“It was never about the money for them, it was all about the sentimental value.
"The main thing is Leigh-Anne has her ring back. Nothing could replace that bit of her fairytale.”
The pregnant star received her ring back on 25 May, a day after news broke that it had gone missing.
The jewellery had been left shut in the master bedroom on top of a safe while the couple were moving house, but Leigh-Anne was unable to find it when the removal team had left the property.
Police are still investigating the theft but have yet to identify any suspects.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “The ring has been returned to its owner. No suspects have been identified or arrested. Inquiries remain ongoing.”
Sources close to Leigh-Anne insisted the couple are “one hundred per cent certain” the ring was taken by an intruder.
