Leigh-Anne Pinnock on pregnancy news: 'I'm just on cloud nine!'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is “on cloud nine” after announcing her pregnancy news.
The Little Mix singer recently revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray, and has now admitted she still “can’t believe” she’s going to be a mother in the near future.
Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on his BBC Radio 1 show on Thursday (05.05.21) alongside her band mates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, she said: "I can't believe it! Honestly, just in shock. But it's the most incredible thing ever so I'm just on cloud nine. It's just mad!"
Leigh-Anne revealed her good news with a series of pictures showing off her growing bump in a green bra top and flowing cape, and has said she wanted the announcement to capture her “extra” personality.
She added: "Would you expect anything less? I'm so extra. It needed to be extra. And it had to be green as well."
The 29-year-old singer posted about her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week.
She wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. [heart and heart eye emojis] (sic)"
Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne recently praised her footballer partner as her "backbone" and admitted she finds his attitude towards race "inspiring".
She said: "Andre is like my backbone. If I didn’t have someone like that through this experience, I don’t know what I would have done. We’ve always had amazing talks about [experiencing racism], from when we’ve met. I love how pro-Black he is. It’s inspiring for me."
The couple got engaged last May after four years of dating and Leigh-Anne previously revealed they were both excited to tie the knot.
She explained: "I'm just excited. We both want it so bad. It's always been hard though with obviously being in the group and never knowing when to go, 'Right girls, I'm going to go off and do this thing'.
"It's not something I've actually really thought about because we're always so busy, but it's in the back of my head.
"If I wasn't in Little Mix we probably would have started planning already. We're both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we'll be ready."
