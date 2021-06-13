Leigh-Anne Pinnock: Pregnancy is hard

Leigh-Anne Pinnock says pregnancy is the "hardest thing" she's ever done.
The Little Mix star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray and she admits she is struggling with swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and hormones.
Writing on Instagram, she shared: "Time to give my body some credit ... this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks.
"Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix ... but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown ... creating life... I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing (sic)"
Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne previously admitted she was "on cloud nine" after announcing her pregnancy news and she still "can’t believe" she’s going to be a mother.
She said: "I can't believe it! Honestly, just in shock. But it's the most incredible thing ever so I'm just on cloud nine. It's just mad!"
Leigh-Anne revealed her good news with a series of pictures showing off her growing bump in a green bra top and flowing cape, and she said she wanted the announcement to capture her “extra” personality.
She added: "Would you expect anything less? I'm so extra. It needed to be extra. And it had to be green as well."
The 29-year-old singer posted about her pregnancy on Instagram.
She wrote at the time: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. [heart and heart eye emojis] (sic)"
