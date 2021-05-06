Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'relieved' pregnancy news is out there

Leigh-Anne Pinnock feels "relieved" she can talk about her pregnancy now.
The Little Mix singer revealed the happy news she is expecting her first child with her fiance Andre Gray and she admits it is a huge relief to be able to discuss it now as she has hid it for "so long".
She said: "I'm having a baby! It feels so weird saying it as I've been hiding it for so long. I just feel relieved that I can embrace my bump so I feel good. It's such sensitive information and I wanted to be the one to tell the world. This felt like the right time to bring it out and say it. It's scary ... I wanted to enjoy the moment and I was scared that it was going to come out and I wasn't going to be able to control that. You want to own it yourself. I'm happy I got to release that imagery!"
Leigh-Anne was being interviewed alongside her bandmates - Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - where the group also discussed the adjustments they've had to make since Jesy Nelson left the band.
Jade added: "You get it on with it. We've had to adapt, with changes to our existing music. It's been a weird shift but we're getting on with it. We, as a three, weren't ready to call it a day yet. This year is all about keeping going and enjoying the ride. We're making the most of it and enjoying 2021 as a three."
The girl group put their success down to their longstanding friendship.
Leigh-Anne said: "Getting along is the most important thing. We were lucky that they put girls together that clicked. If it wasn't for that, we wouldn't be here. Friendship is the one thing that has driven this whole thing."
Whilst Perrie told BBC Breakfast: "We hoped that we managed to stay together for 10 years. We wanted to stay together because we love each other so much and we've had such a fun ride. It's incredible, we can't believe it. It makes me feel really good, we just wanted to make music we loved."
