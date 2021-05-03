Leigh-Anne Pinnock's fiancé Andre Gray is my 'backbone'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's fiancé is her "backbone".
The Little Mix singer has heaped praise on her future husband Andre Gray as she admitted they have always had "amazing talks" about their experiences of racism and she loves how "pro-Black" he is.
Speaking about her husband-to-be, she said: "Andre is like my backbone. If I didn’t have someone like that through this experience, I don’t know what I would have done. We’ve always had amazing talks about [experiencing racism], from when we’ve met. I love how pro-Black he is. It’s inspiring for me."
And the 29-year-old singer insists being Black is her "power".
She added: "There's only so much you can take of feeling like you are the invisible one, or you’re being overlooked. There had to come a point where I see this as my power and I now do. It is.
"Being Black is my power. And I want young Black girls around the world to see that. One of the reasons I didn’t want to speak at the beginning was because I was so scared of offending [Little Mix fans] and losing them. But I just thought: this is not about me. The reason that I am here, in this position, is for me to speak out and do something."
Leigh-Anne admits she always feels like she's the "least favoured" of the girl group because of her race.
Speaking to The Observer, she shared: "I sing to fans who don’t see me or hear me or cheer me on. My reality is feeling anxious before fan events or signings because I always feel like I’m the least favoured. My reality is constantly feeling like I have to work 10 times harder and longer to mark my place in the group because my talent alone isn’t enough."
