Lena Dunham confirms romance with Luis Felber

Lena Dunham has confirmed she is dating Luis Felber.
It was recently reported that the 35-year-old actress is romancing the Peruvian-English singer - who is known professionally as Attawalpa - after meeting him a few months ago in London.
And now the 'Girls' creator has paid a touching tribute to the musician on Instagram, in which she gushed: "The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year..."
Lena captioned a series of snaps of the loved-up pair: "Feliz Cumpleanos Luis When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon. Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers. “The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come..” Happy Birthday, Lulu @attawalpa (sic)"
Lena recently sparked a blossoming romance with the 32-year-old star, whom she referred to as the "king of my heart".
Just this week Lena confirmed she is in a relationship and revealed her beau has been writing songs about their dog's "face".
She tweeted: "When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face.
"In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."
Although she didn't directly reference their relationship, she has been promoting his work on her Instagram account, including sharing the music video for his track 'Yellow Fingers'.
In the clip, there is an animated version of Luis dancing on a stripper pole wearing only green underwear.
