Leona Lewis defends Chrissy Teigen against Michael Costello

Leona Lewis has defended Chrissy Teigen in her feud with Michael Costello.
The 37-year-old fashion designer recently claimed that bullying from the model left him wanting to end his life, but the 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker has called out Michael for being a hypocrite after he left her "humiliated" and with body image issues when he pulled out of fitting a dress for her in 2014.
Leona shared on her Instagram Story: “When I got to my fitting I was made to feel very awkward and uncomfortable as the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want to alter it to fit me.
“This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would the dress work for me. At the next fitting, the night before the show, with no explanation at all, Michael refused to turn up. He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required.”
She continued: “I was so embarrassed and deeply hurt. Because I didn’t look like a model size, I wasn’t permitted to walk in his dress.
“I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all... I was left with deep insecurities after this and I’ve had to work hard over the years to love my body.”
Although the 36-year-old singer wishes the 'Project Runway' finalist "healing", she insisted "bullying comes in many different forms", as she accused Michael of "pot calling the kettle black".
She concluded: “I wish him so much love and healing. I’m sure this will come as a shock as I’ve never told him how I feel.
“But the pot calling the kettle black in this situation doesn’t sit right with me. Bullying comes in many different forms. We need love, we need accountability, we need forgiveness, none of us are perfect.”
The designer alleged that his suicidal feelings were sparked by comments made by the 'Lip Sync Battle' star targeting him online and accusing him of "being a racist" in comments on his Instagram page.
And Michael is still waiting for Chrissy to contact him directly with an apology.
He said: "I am not out for revenge. I only wish to speak my truth because I have been silenced for so long.
"I'm still waiting for Chrissy Teigen and anyone who bullied me to reach out to me. If they truly acknowledge that their actions are wrong, I welcome them with open arms to have a real conversation."
Chrissy recently returned from a social media hiatus to address bullying allegations made against her by various people, including Courtney Stodden, who claimed the model used to "privately DM me and tell me to kill myself".
Chrissy wrote: "Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I've been quiet, and lord knows you don't want to hear about me, but I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you've done.' Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past.
“I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others—and more than just a few—who I need to say I'm sorry to. I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted."
