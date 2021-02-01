Leona Lewis posts loved-up birthday tribute to husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis has shared a loved-up social media post with her husband Dennis Jauch to mark his 32nd birthday.
The 35-year-old singer paid a gushing tribute to her partner on Instagram and described him as her "life raft in the storm" during the pandemic and added that Dennis is her "partner in crime".
Leona captioned the snap: "My partner in crime celebrates another trip around the sun today & what a year it has been! @dennisjauch you have been my absolute rock through the uncertainty of this year.
"A decade of love and our first year of marriage during a pandemic, isolation and a rapidly changing way of life. Thank you for holding it down and being my life raft in the storm. Grateful for you today and always (sic)."
Leona previously revealed that she and Dennis were keen to adopt a child and admitted she would like to do it this way because of her mother's experience.
The former 'X Factor' winner said: "I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting.
"My mum grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt.
"But I’m still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday."
Leona recently opened an eco-friendly cafe in Los Angeles and explained that she has been passionate about sustainability since she was a child.
The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker said: "I've always been aware of my environment, and I've always been aware of animals since I became a vegetarian at 12.
"I remember at school when they were teaching us about the greenhouse gases or something like that and the teacher would be like, 'Remember to turn off the light when you leave the house.'
"I used to go around my house switching all the lights off all the time and my parents were like 'What are you doing?' But I became really aware. I think I was such a hypersensitive child, so I think that was always in me."
