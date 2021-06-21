Leslie Grace: I'm intense with double-cleansing

Leslie Grace gets "intense" with double-cleansing.
The 'In The Heights' star often struggles with breakouts whenever she puts anything onto her sensitive skin but has learned to manage her acne by following a rigorous cleansing routine.
She told Vogue: "I used to have a lot of trouble with acne and I have to stay on my skin. The more that I apply to my skin, the more it's susceptible to have all these different reactions but something that's really important for me is cleaning properly.
"I love double-cleansing. I'm almost intense about it a little bit."
The 26-year-old singer-and-actress swears by the Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Cleansing Oil and the Foreo tool.
She added: "I love this cleansing oil because it breaks up whatever makeup I have on my face. And we're gonna use my little Foreo machine. That's nice and vibrates and gets everything out. I will swear and live by this thing."
What's more, Leslie never fails to leave the house without wearing her go-to SPF that she has been using since she was a teenager.
She explained: "I never leave this house, even if I don't have time to do anything else in my day, SPF. I love this Cetaphil, you can find this anywhere. And I've been using it literally since I've been in high school.
"Someone like me with freckles and gets blotches easily, I really take SPF seriously."
The 'Diganle' hitmaker insisted that taking the time to take care of her skin helps her feel empowered.
She added: “I learned through osmosis how important it is to not only take time for yourself but [also] the importance and sacredness of sharing a moment where women are empowering how beautiful they are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.