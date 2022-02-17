Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson on the Crazy Fun of ‘Call Me Kat’ (VIDEO)

On Fox’s sophomore Mayim Bialik comedy, Call Me Kat, wrangling cats at the Louisville cafe is only part what keeps the characters busy.
Take the February 17 episode: First, a broken romance sparks a suddenly single Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) — whose boyfriend Preston cheated on her in a recent episode — to keep her lovers’ vacation to Bora Bora…and she recruits Phil (Leslie Jordan) to join her. “We get there and we figure out that they still have Preston’s credit card on file,” says Jordan. While there are laughs as Phil pretends to be an über-masculine Preston, there is also a touching moment for the characters. “Twice I forgot to say my lines because I was so enthralled with [Swoosie],” he adds.
Also in the episode, Max (Cheyenne Jackson) feels the need to rein in his diet and decides to go on a cleanse, recruiting Carter (Julian Gant) and Oscar (Christopher Rivas) to join him. There’s also a scene where you can expect someone to get creamed — literally. “We have a huge cupcake fight and we had one take to get it!” Jackson says. The actors also talk about how quickly the show and the stars have gelled.
Watch the video above to find out more.
Call Me Kat, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox.
