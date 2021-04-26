Leslie Odom Jr enjoys Oscars date night

Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson enjoyed their first "date night" since their son was born at the Oscars on Sunday (25.04.21).
The Oscar nominee - who was shortlisted for Best Supporting Actor for 'One Night in Miami' and Best Original Song for 'Speak Now' from the movie - walked the red carpet with his actress spouse just four weeks after she gave birth to their second child, son Able Phineas.
Asked how the new arrival is doing, Nicolette - who also has four-year-old Lucille with her spouse - told E! Red Carpet host Giuliana Rancic: "It's amazing. He's the sweetest. He's a dream baby. We're enjoying every second. This is parents' night out, our first!"
Lamar added: "This is date night, baby!"
And the pair were thrilled to be able to dress up for the evening.
Nicolette quipped: "We feel very lucky, we're normally in sweatpants with spit-up all over us, so this is a bit different."
The 39-year-old actor "almost quit" acting before getting his big break and he is very grateful to Nicolette's dad for helping him to find his focus again.
Asked what he'd say to his younger self when he was on the verge of looking for a new career, he said: "Don't do it. Hang in. I almost quit right before it got good so I'd tell him to do what he did and what he did was reach out. When you feel lonely and depressed, reach out to help you take the next step.
"My father-in-law, I met with him and over chicken pot pie, he helped me not quit on myself."
Leslie - who walked away from the event empty handed - was looking forward to getting the chance to catch up with his 'One Night in Miami' director Regina King for the first time since they made the movie.
He said: "I haven't seen Regina since the film came out. It's been a strange but wonderful time, you know? The fact that we've gone through what we've gone through but, to have this film, to celebrate the whole time has just been so special."
