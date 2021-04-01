Leslie Odom Jr. is a dad again!

Leslie Odom Jr. has become a father for the second time.
The 'Hamilton’ star, 39, and his wife Nicolette Robinson have welcomed their second child, a son named Able Phineas, into the world after he was born on March 25 as a younger sibling to their first child, three-year-old Lucille Ruby.
Alongside a selection of pictures of baby Able, Leslie wrote on Instagram: “More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude.
“Able Phineas 3/25/21 More life. (sic)”
Leslie later spoke to reporters on Thursday (01.04.21) ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he further opened up on life as a new dad of two.
He said: "He gave us four and a half hours of sleep last night, which I will take any day. We're good. We're just so happy. My daughter is so happy. My wife is happy to have him out of her belly and into this world. Watching her give birth was the bravest thing I've ever witnessed truthfully. I don't know how women do that, but we're very happy. I'm just bursting with gratitude and joy every moment. What a time."
The ‘Music’ star and Nicolette, 32, confirmed their pregnancy in November last year.
Leslie gushed: "Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too.
"Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! …We'll make it right for you. (sic)"
Whilst the former ’The Affair’ star added: "Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you!
"More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world … We love you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.