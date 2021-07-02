'Let's go': Chris Pratt is ready to start expanding his brood

Chris Pratt is keen to expand his family.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star has Lyla, 10 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and eight-year-old Jack with first wife Anna Faris, and he's admitted he'd love to have as "many" kids as possible.
Chris said when asked if the pair wish to add to their brood: "I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide.
"We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."
The 42-year-old actor admitted that having a second child gave him more of an appreciation of all the stages of "growth and development".
Speaking on E! News' 'Daily Pop', he said: "It's really beautiful.
"I think having a second child really emphasises what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way."
The 'Tomorrow War' star said being a girl dad now means there are lots more cuddles in the Pratt household.
On how he's adapted to having a daughter, he said: "I react maybe a little differently.
"I don't roughhouse quite as much as I did. I kind of just want to cuddle both of them."
But overall, he added: "The high common denominator is just kind of this unquenchable desire to want to be close to them, be next to them, to protect them and love them. It's the best."
It was recently claimed that the couple are planning a summer devoted to spending quality time together as a family, after working non-stop since they tied the knot in 2019.
And the Los Angeles-based pair are planning to stay in Montecito for a while.
An insider said: "They both love Montecito. They celebrated their wedding anniversary there earlier this month and rented a house so they can spend the summer there. Kat is very happy to be out of LA for the summer. They plan on spending a lot of family time together."
The source added: "Since they got married, their lives have been a whirlwind. Between Chris's intense work schedule, the baby and moving into a new house, Kat does have moments when she feels overwhelmed. Maria [Shriver, Katherine's mother] helps out a lot too. She is a very involved grandmother."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.