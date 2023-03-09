childhood-lette-973323

The childhood letter from King Charles to his poorly Granny which was found in loft. See SWNS story SWMRking. A sweet letter written by King Charles to his poorly ÂGrannyÂ in 1955 when he was only six years old has been discovered in a loft - together with a copy of the QueenÂs 1956 Christmas speech! The letter on Buckingham Palace notepaper, dated March 15, 1955, reads,ÂDear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soonÂ. The flip-side of the page reads,ÂLots of love from CharlesÂ. Underneath the large, neat handwriting is a childlike mixture of colourful doodle art and kisses. The extraordinary find was made during a Christmas break clear-out by a couple who live near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire - and they were gob-smacked. They had no idea the royal letter existed.

 Mark Laban / Hansons / SWNS

By Sophie Watson via SWNS

An adorable letter written by a six-year-old King Charles to his 'Granny' and found in a loft more than 60 years later has sold for £7,000 ($8,288 USD).

childhood-lette-973323-2

Letter King Charles sent to his grandmother, back. (Hansons via SWNS)
childhood-lette-973323-1

Letter King Charles sent to his granny, front. (Hansons via SWNS)
childhood-lette-973356

Postcard sent to Roland in 1983. (Hansons via SWNS)
childhood-lette-973355

Documents and photos of Roland at Scotland Yard, 1952. (Hansons via SWNS)Â

