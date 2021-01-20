Lewis Capaldi says Lady Marmalade was his 'sexual awakening'

Lewis Capaldi has revealed Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya and Lil Kim's version of 'Lady Marmalade' was his "sexual awakening".
The 24-year-old singer has opened up on the iconic 2001 cover of the 1974 Labelle hit - which was recorded for the 'Moulin Rouge!' soundtrack - and admitted it made an impression on him at the time.
Speaking to the 'On With Mario Lopez' podcast, he said: "All the women in that 'Lady Marmalade' video. It was my sexual awakening."
The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has also opened up on potential advertising campaigns and suggested he'd be more than happy following the likes of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes by teaming up with Calvin Klein.
He quipped: "I like a Calvin Klein brief but I don’t need them for the support, there’s nothing going on down there.
“I’ve been a boxer man my whole days and I think this year, I’m going to be 25 in October, I’m going to graduate from being a boxer man to a brief.
“I want my budgie to be smuggled, get the goodies on show. I’m very much looking forward to it.”
Meanwhile, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall recently revealed she got "pied" by both Lewis and AJ Tracey after going through a phase where she "tried to slide in a slot of DMs".
However, she confessed it didn't go to plan as she was ignored by the singer and rapper.
She said: "I went through a phase of trying to like slide in a lot of DMs and literally I didn't realize the amount of pie one person could receive. I do love pie but not on a sort of romantic way.
"But I DMed Lewis Capaldi once, asked if he wanted to go to karaoke with us and he just didn't reply. [I once tried] sliding into AJ Tracey's DMs [and] got pied."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.