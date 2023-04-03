Lewis Capaldi suffered vertigo so severe he called out-of-hours NHS service

Lewis Capaldi has been suffering vertigo so severe he called an NHS out-of-hours service to check he wasn’t drastically ill.

The 26-year-old BRIT Awards winner, who last year revealed he suffers unwanted tics from Tourette’s, admitted he is a “huge hypochondriac” and said he used Scotland’s health phone service to reassure himself there wasn’t anything serioulsy wrong with his health.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.