Liam Gallagher going teetotal until lockdown ends in June

Liam Gallagher has given up alcohol until June.
The former Oasis star - who has earned a reputation as one of rock 'n' roll's biggest hellraisers - has been off the booze since the start of 2021 and he has vowed to stay teetotal until the UK government ends all COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on June 21.
Liam, 48, has pencilled in June 25, the first Friday after the lockdown is fully lifted, to treat himself to several alcoholic beverages.
The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker was asked by a Twitter follower "are you staying dry till pubs open?"
Prompting Liam to declare: "I ain’t drinking till June 25th."
When another Twitter user followed-up by asking him "still off the booze?" he answered: "Yeah, body is a temple."
If Liam does stay sober until his proposed date of June 25 it will match his previous longest period of not drinking, however, he thinks he becomes too "boring" when he is completely teetotal.
He said: "I do like a drink, I'm not an alcoholic, but I like talking s*** to people, I like the s*** that comes with drinking. But I have been sober for six months before, it's just boring. I felt too good, I was opening doors for people and getting old ladies' bags of shopping and saying, 'I'll help you across the road,' f*** that. I don't want to feel that good, who wants to feel too good?"
Liam also thinks cutting out booze and smoking makes him sound worse when he sings.
The 'Cigarettes and Alcohol' rocker claimed: "I know for a fact when I have not had cigarettes and not drank and have been behaving myself I sound a bit square. And I do not like that. I like to sound a bit rough and have a bit of character.
"I do behave myself a little, but not too much. I don't want to sound like Aled Jones or Michael Bublé."
