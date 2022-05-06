Liam Neeson apologizes for 2019 racism controversy

Liam Neeson has apologized for his 2019 racism controversy.
The 69-year-old actor previously confessed that he once walked the streets looking to kill a black person after someone close to him was raped many years ago - and Liam has now addressed the controversy head-on during a cameo appearance in 'Atlanta'.
In a scene with Brian Tyree Henry's character Paper Boi, he said: "You might've heard or read about my transgression - you know, what I said about what I wanted to do to a black guy. Any black guy, when I was a younger man. A friend of mine had been raped, and I acted out of anger."
Liam admitted to being frightened by his own attitude at the time, and he also apologized to anyone he offended.
He explained: "I look back, man, it honestly frightens me. I thought people, knowing who I once was, [that it would] would make clear who I am, who I've become.
"But, with all that being said … I am sorry. I apologize if I hurt people."
In 2019, Liam recalled loitering outside a pub wanting to murder a black person after a friend of his was raped.
The Hollywood star made the comments while he was promoting the thriller 'Cold Pursuit', explaining how he related to his on-screen character.
He said: "She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way.
"But my immediate reaction was … I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person.
"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody - I’m ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black b******’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.