Liam Payne: Cheryl wants our son to be a yogi

Liam Payne says Cheryl wants their son Bear to be a yogi.
The One Direction star - who has four-year-old son Bear with the 37-year-old singer - would never "stop" his son from doing what he wants career wise, but would "let him know the risks".
Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, he explained: "This is a tricky one. I think his mum hopes he’s going to be this yoga person. His mum is very chilled these days.
"I would never stop him but I would let him know the risks. My parents did not experience what I had. I want him to do something he enjoys doing every day."
Meanwhile, Liam previously revealed he is teaching his son to swim.
Sharing his lockdown activities, he shared: "I've been trying to teach him how to swim, which is task. As a dad I try to push him quite hard sometimes, it's tough to know the right balance. His mum's quite good at that, to be fair, his mum's quite good at that stuff."
And when he's not been with his son, Liam has been working on his cooking skills as he’s had plenty of time to get busy in the kitchen while self-isolating at home amid the ongoing pandemic.
He said: "The main thing for me has been making sure I have a routine and setting mini goals like writing a song or making sure that I've been in touch with a family member that day.
"Like a lot of people, I watched a lot of TV, got better at cooking and worked out in the living room. I spent a large portion of my time writing and recording demos of songs on my laptop and phone."
