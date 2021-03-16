Liam Payne congratulates 'brother' Harry Styles on his Grammy win

Liam Payne has congratulated his "brother" Harry Styles on his Grammy win.
The 27-year-old singer sent One Direction fans into a frenzy after he gushed about how "proud" he is of his bandmate for taking home his first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar' at Sunday's (14.03.21) ceremony.
After he captioned a meme about the boy band on his Instagram Story: "Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win. What a huge moment, proud to be your brother", "proud to be your brother" trended on Twitter.
Harry - whose bandmates also include Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - is the first 1D star to be both nominated and the recipient of a Grammy.
Accepting the award, Harry said: "Wow. To everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much. This was the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville and I want to say thanks to Tom, Tyler, and Mitch. Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey who has always nudged me to be better and never pushed me, thank you so much, I feel very, very grateful to be here."
His speech was then bleeped out as he praised his fellow nominees; Justin Bieber ('Yummy'), Doja Cat ('Say So'), Billie Eilish ('Everything I Wanted'), Dua Lipa ('Don't Start Now') and Taylor Swift ('Cardigan').
He said: "All of these songs are f****** massive so thank you so much. I feel very honoured to be here among you, so thank you so much."
Earlier in the evening, Harry, also 27, had kicked off the telecast with a shirtless performance of solo hit 'Watermelon Sugar'.
Harry's Grammy success came after former One Direction band member, Zayn Malik – who quit the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ group in 2015 to pursue a solo career - blasted The Recording Academy and accused them of having “secret committees”.
The 28-year-old singer tweeted: “@recordingacad are moving in inches and we need to move in miles. I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion. We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating “creative excellence” of ALL. End the secret committees. Until then ... #f***thegrammys (sic)”
