Liam Payne worried about alcohol intake in lockdown

Liam Payne "worried" about his alcohol intake in lockdown.
The One Direction star admits he struggled with booze during the coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order but he has been working on himself and has improved greatly in the last few months.
He said: "I did worry up until the last few months. I think a lot of people had this same sort of thing, alcohol. It was getting earlier and earlier and easier and easier to go to.
"What I’ve found more than anything with the alcohol is boundaries. If you’re on Zoom you can probably get away with being a bit tipsy, when you’re not supposed to be."
And the 27-year-old singer also opened up about his pandemic weight gain, admitting he was "disappointed" with himself when he saw clips of him at the BAFTAs recently, confessing he was worried about how he had "let himself go" and "didn’t look how he wanted to look".
Speaking about his general fitness, he told The Diary Of A CEO podcast: "I put on so much weight. I was eating badly and describing it as a bulking period - 'I'm doing it for a movie role! It’s all good!' That's the best excuse if anyone asks if you've put on weight. Say it's for a role, coming out 2022. I put a lot of weight on. What got me, I did one performance on TV with the BAFTAs and I was disappointed with myself. I didn’t look how I wanted to look. In your own self you know how you feel about it. Obviously they say the camera adds ten pounds and it definitely did. I realised I’ve let myself go in this."
