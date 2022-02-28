Lifetime is already getting in the holiday spirit as the network unveils plans for three new movies timed to the Christmas season.
On the docket this 2022 is the film A New Orleans Noel starring Patti LaBelle, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid, and Brad James. Meanwhile, Sweet Magnolia‘s trio of Brooke Elliott, Brandon Quinn, and Danny Pintauro join forces for A Country Christmas Harmony. And Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, and Courtney Lopez will collaborate on a yet-to-be-titled dance-centric movie.
Below, we break down all of the details.
A New Orleans Noel
Starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James, Patti LaBelle, and Tim Reid, A New Orleans Noel is executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg. The movie follows Grace Hill (Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (James), who, despite having studied architecture together, couldn’t be any more different. When they’re both hired to work on the home of New Orleans praline icon Loretta Brown (LaBelle), they’ll find themselves butting heads over more than just architecture.
It’s when Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating the holidays solo that they invite her to take part in their traditions. The important time spent with the Browns will force Grace to consider her options when she’s given a new job opportunity outside of New Orleans. Meanwhile, Tim Reid stars as Marcel Lirette, a retired friend of the family who catches the eye of Loretta. Along with Goldberg, A New Orleans Noel is executive produced by Daniel Lewis, Rick Carter, Tom Leonardis, and Keshia Knight Pulliam. The script is written by director Angela Tucker and Alys Murray.
A Country Christmas Harmony
Sweet Magnolia‘s Brooke Elliott, Brandon Quinn, and Danny Pintauro lead this title following the meteoric rise to fame of country music superstar Chrissy Kessler (Elliott). The small-town girl whose dreams came true is now experiencing a rapid decline in record sales. As a result, Chrissy is strong-armed by a recording executive who forces her to return home for a live Christmas concert performance. Joining her is longtime assistant Eugene (Pintauro).
A Definitive Ranking of Netflix's Holiday Rom-Coms
Things turn interesting when Chrissy runs into her ex-boyfriend and former music duo partner, Luke Covington (Quinn). After disappearing to pursue her solo career, Chrissy soon realizes upon her return that she’ll only make it through the holidays by sticking together with others. A Country Christmas Harmony is executive produced by Elliott, Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew. Meanwhile, Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren serve as producers on the project written and directed by Gary Entin and Edmund Entin.
Untitled Mario Lopez/Jana Kramer Holiday Movie
In the Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer-led film, he stars as Billy Holiday, a former Broadway star who returns home for the holidays after being fired as a host-producer-judge on Celebrity Dance Off, a hit TV series. There, he encounters Rae (Kramer), the owner of a local dance studio where his 12-year-old nephew is a standout student. As Rae plans to put on a dance recital fundraiser to bring her students to a Broadway show in New York City, Billy volunteers to help by reviving the town’s Christmas Eve show.
The scenario makes way for romantic sparks as their collaboration clicks. Joining Mario and Jana in the film are Cheri Oteri, who plays Billy’s Hollywood agent Dallas, as well his real-life wife Courtney Lopez stepping in as Joanna, the host of Celebrity Dance Off who has replaced Billy. The movie is executive produced by Jeff Stearns, Mark Roberts, Mario Lopez, and Jana Kramer. Meanwhile, David Kendall directs the film by writers Aliza Murrieta and Peter Murrieta.
Stay tuned for more news on these films and other holiday titles hitting Lifetime later this year.
More Headlines:
- What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2022
- Michael Douglas to Play Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ Series From ‘John Adams’ Creator
- Lifetime Announces ‘A New Orleans Noel’ & More Holiday 2022 Movie Titles
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 28-March 6): ‘Outlander,’ ‘The Dropout’ & More
- David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Mystery ‘Avalon’ Gets Straight-to-Series Order From ABC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.