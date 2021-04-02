Lil Nas X: Dating's easier

Lil Nas X says dating is "easier" now he's come out.
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker revealed he was gay back in 2019 and admits being open and honest about his sexuality has really helped his dating life.
He said: "It’s definitely easier. Before fame, I dated maybe like two, three people. None of the relationships - anybody ever knew besides us two, you know?"
However, the 21-year-old singer insists he's not dating at the moment.
Speaking on the Spout Podcast, he shared: "[I'm not dating] right now. Whenever I start dating somebody, I fall too into them sometimes.
"Good, in whatever my idea of love is right now. But also bad, because this person is maybe occupying too much of my time."
In January last year, Lil Nas admitted he finds relationships "hard" because he falls in love "super-easily" and he is always "super busy".
Speaking about his past romances, he said: "I have met a lot of great people this year. Relationships are hard because either I end up being too busy or I end up falling for another person. I fall super-easily."
When he came out in 2019, the singer didn't tell anyone - including his managers and record label, but he did call his father first to let him know.
He added: "We have become closer. I mean, especially now because I don't have anything to hide. It was a shock for him. It’s still the beginning phase. I'm not comfortable bringing a guy around yet."
Whilst speaking about his mother, he said: "I never really talk about my mom. She's an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better - things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love."
