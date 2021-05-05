Lil Yachty follows in footsteps of Machine Gun Kelly by announcing nail line

Lil Yachty is set to release a line of gender-neutral nail polishes.
The 23-year-old rapper will drop his Crete collection on May 21.
Alongside a series of promo shots of him holding the black matte bottles while sporting a black and white nail look, he wrote on Instagram: "I'd like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co .... FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM. (sic)"
The 'Hit Bout It' star - whose real name is Miles McCollum - is not the only rap star entering the nail market.
Machine Gun Kelly recently announced his first foray into the beauty industry with his unisex UN/DN collection for Unlisted Brand Lab.
The firm's founder and CEO Candy Harris said: “We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming."
Details about the shades and pricing are being kept under wraps for the time being, however, the polishes will launch this autumn.
The 30-year-old music star - who is dating Megan Fox - has been known to rock bold acrylic nail extensions.
Fans can sign up to the Crete mailing list via www.crete.co to learn about the latest drops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.