Lili Reinhart: Battling depression is exhausting

Lili Reinhart says battling depression is “exhausting”.
The ‘Riverdale’ star has been struggling with her mental health for “11 years”, and has said she feels “really defeated” at times as it can be tiring to keep her depression at bay.
Writing on her Instagram Story, Lili shared: "Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."
And Lili also sent a message to others suffering with depression, as she said it’s “okay” to have bad days.
She added: "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore.
“You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations.
“But remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day."
Meanwhile, Lili previously said she has been affected by depression in "so many ways".
She said: "Depression has affected me in so many ways. It's something that never goes away. I've experienced depression and anxiety. Not constantly, but I'm still experiencing it. I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don't want to do anything and I question myself. I don't know how to handle stress very well. Seeing the therapist allowed me to be understood. The goal for me has been to always leave therapy feeling a couple of inches taller. Feeling like I've alleviated myself of a problem by learning how to solve it. Not everything has a straight answer - it's not just going to take one session - but I start to think, 'I've grown, I've done this, I've figured this out, now can I go off into the world and try to put what I've learned into action.' That's how I look at therapy. I am not crazy, and I am not problematic. I am just a human who's feeling something in a different way than some other people would."
