[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Season 7 Episode 1 of Riverdale, “Chapter One Hundred Eighteen: Don’t Worry Darling.”]

Happy days are here again. Or more like Happy Days. On jingle-jangle, that is. Because Riverdale returned tonight for its seventh and final season doing the time warp back to the ’50s. Thanks to the Bailey’s Comet catastrophe that was seemingly thwarted at the end of the supernatural-infused Season 6, our gang was transported to the era of James Dean’s death, Emmett Till’s trial, and hot-rodding teens, with only Jughead (Cole Sprouse) clued-in to the mix-up.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

