Lily Allen still using name from first marriage

Lily Allen is reportedly still using her original married name.
The 35-year-old singer - who was married to Sam Cooper for seven years until their divorce was finalised in 2018 - revealed she's yet to change her surname after tying the knot to David Harbour in September 2020.
As reported by MailOnline, after receiving her first dose of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca jab, Lily shared a photo of her 'COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card' on Instagram.
At the top of the card, the name 'Cooper' was legible alongside her first name and date of birth.
The 'Smile' hitmaker - who shares children Ethel, nine, and Marnie, eight with ex-husband Sam - recently revealed she's in a "really great" place in her life.
Lily has been open in the past about her battle with substance abuse, but after getting sober, she revealed she’s enjoying her life again, and is continuing to “break the cycle” of addiction.
She is now spending more time with her children than ever before, and says she has a “great relationship” with them now, after previously feeling “so guilty” for “neglecting” them during her health battle.
Speaking in January, she said: "It's really great. [I'm] in the process of, breaking that cycle, you know? I felt so guilty about neglecting my kids in those early years of their life and having to go off on tour and misbehave in the way that I was.
"I really have, like, a great relationship with my kids now. I'm there to pick them up at the school gates whenever I can be, and I'm off dropping them off in the morning, and I'll make them dinner, and they'll come to me when they've got problems, and that's, like, golden to me."
Lily is also in a happy and healthy relationship with her husband David Harbour, whom she wed in September.
She added: "He's sober, has been sober for 20 years now. We're thinking about what we're going to do with the rest of our lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.