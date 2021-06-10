Lily Allen to make her West End debut in 2:22 - A Ghost Story

Lily Allen is set to make her West End debut in August.
The 36-year-old singer will play Jenny in '2:22 - A Ghost Story', a new supernatural thriller play, and Lily is already looking forward to starring alongside Jake Wood, Hadley Fraser, and Julia Chan.
She said: "I am so excited about getting to work on this play.
"The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night.
"I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds. I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience. I can't wait."
The play tells the story of Jenny, who is convinced that her new home is haunted.
Lily - who released her debut album, 'Alright, Still', in 2006 - has also teased her upcoming appearance at the Noel Coward Theatre in London on social media.
She wrote on Instagram: "Well this is all very new and exciting ! Come see my theatre debut from Aug - Oct ! For tickets check the link in my bio ! (sic)"
A source previously claimed that Lily was considering a career switch and she was said to be looking forward to a new "challenge".
The insider explained: "Lily is known for being a pop star, but she has plenty more to offer. It will be a challenge, but she is eager to sink her teeth into a new project.
"Rehearsals are believed to be set to start later this summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.