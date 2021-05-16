Lily James 'is having a blast as Pamela Anderson'

Lily James is "having a blast" playing Pamela Anderson in 'Pam & Tommy'.
The 32-year-old actress plays the former 'Baywatch' star in the upcoming show, and Lily is relishing the dramatic transformation she's undergone for the series.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Lily’s having a blast getting into character and playing dress up with the fake chest piece.
"The boobs really help her get into character and she loves walking around in them."
Lily - who previously played Lady Rose in 'Downton Abbey' - has been spotted sporting blonde locks and a red swimsuit while filming the upcoming series, which focuses on Pamela's relationship with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.
The actress previously admitted that her body noticeably changes when she doesn't exercise.
She explained in 2016: "I go through phases of exercise, and I do begin to feel bad if I’m not moving my body and stretching. My boobs get really big when I don’t exercise."
Lily is also "grateful" that she's surrounded by make-up experts on set.
She said: "We're so lucky to get professionals to do our make-up.
"It does make a huge difference because of the ways in which they shade and contour. It is like being a magician, being a great makeup artist, so I do feel really grateful. The transformation from when you get in the chair to afterward is really huge."
The Hollywood star revealed her biggest beauty regret, too.
She explained: "I used to put concealer on my lips, almost like taking nude to like a whole other level. You'd basically be blocking out your lips. I don't know what that was about, that was 2000 or something. I won't ever conceal my lips again."
