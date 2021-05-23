Lily James 'plans to release her first-ever single'

Lily James is reportedly planning to release a debut single with DJ Yoda.
The 32-year-old actress is set to release a song called 'Send Her' at the end of summer to coincide with September’s one-day Glastonbury festival.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Lily and DJ Yoda recorded 'Send Her' in North London. It’s got a really chilled-out vibe which was the polar opposite of how Lily was feeling.
"She went into the studio feeling rebellious and keen to shake off everything happening after the pictures of her and Dominic West in Italy came to light.
"Lily is a really talented singer and excited about getting the song out there. The plan is to hold off until the end of summer and to try to coincide with Glasto."
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Dominic was planning a lavish 50th birthday party for his wife Catherine FitzGerald.
The couple's marriage hit the headlines last year when he was photographed embracing Lily during filming for the TV series 'The Pursuit of Love'.
Catherine recently reflected on the early years of her relationship with the actor, after they met at Trinity College in Dublin, and she described their romance as a "love affair".
Catherine - who married Dominic in 2010 - said of their short romance as students: "We had a wonderful love affair. We would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance. We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal.
"But at the end of the summer, I left him, and he has not let me forget it! But I couldn't have settled down with him right then forever. That would not have been a good idea for either of us."
Catherine also explained how and why they didn't rekindle their relationship until they were in their 30s.
She said: "He was having a year out and came back to London to be with his daughter, and a mutual friend brought him to meet me.
"We were both, then, at the right time in our lives. And it was lovely to have that shared history, from earlier days. There's something about having lived a full life before settling down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.