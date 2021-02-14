Lily James relocating to LA?

Lily James is reportedly relocating to Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old actress - who was embroiled in a scandal last year when she and married actor Dominic West were spotted together in Rome - is moving to LA for work but is said to be planning to make a more permanent switch.
A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper's Talk of the Town column: "It will be good for Lily to escape some of the unwanted attention she has been receiving in the UK and to concentrate on some juicy roles."
And Lily's new love, Queens Of The Stone age guitarist Michael Shuman, is another reason she is considering making the California move permanent.
The insider explained: "She is seeing where things will lead. They will be able to spend more time together over there."
Meanwhile, Lily is set to play 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson is a new project about her life.
It will focus on Pamela's relationship with Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, who she married in 1995, just 96 hours after they first met.
'Avengers' actor Sebastian Stan will play Tommy.
