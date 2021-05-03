Lily James' typecast worries

Lily James has always "worried" about being typecast.
The 32-year-old actress has played a lot of period roles in the past and she admits there was a time where she panicked about always being given the same roles but now she just feels "immensely grateful".
She said: "There probably was a point where I felt that. But now I feel immensely grateful. It’s easy to worry that you’re not doing the right thing, or wish you were doing something different. I fall prey to that a lot, like all humans do."
And Lily wishes she could have discussed acting and fame with her late grandmother Helen Horton.
She added: "My father lived on Sunset Boulevard in the 70s and was an actor for a period. Then he was in a car accident and got these huge scars on his face, which totally changed it for him. He was suddenly doing all these gangster roles. My grandmother [Helen Horton] acted her entire life. She was the voice of Mother, the ship’s computer in Alien. She died just before I started drama school, sadly. I wish I could talk to her about the business now. She was so glamorous and witty."
The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' hitmaker enjoyed having time off in lockdown.
Speaking to The Observer newspaper's News Review, she shared: "I did jigsaw puzzles and watched 'Schitt's Creek'. I drank too much wine and woke up at midday. I also read a script by Jemima Khan called What’s Love Got to Do With It. We ended up shooting that with Working Title at the turn of the year. I got to act opposite Shazad Latif, who’s one of my closest friends. After being starved of human connection, it was great to be surrounded by people I love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.