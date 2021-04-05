Lily-Rose Depp: Fame is a silly side effect of my career

Lily-Rose Depp says fame is a “silly side effect” of her career.
The 21-year-old actress – who is the daughter of Johnny Depp – has said she feels “grateful and privileged” to have the career she does, but insists she never set out to be famous and instead is simply doing a job she “really loves”.
Speaking in a joint interview alongside her ‘Voyagers’ co-star Tye Sheridan, she said: “[Fame is] a silly side effect of what we both really love doing. I think I can speak for both of us when I say that we just really, really love our jobs. We’re both really passionate about it and feel really grateful and privileged that we’re able to … wake up and do things that we love to do.”
Lily-Rose also said growing up in the spotlight was tough because people expected her to be “perfect all the time”, and said she’s come to realise the importance of “self-reflection” when she looks back at the mistakes she made in her teenage years.
She added: “You can’t be perfect all the time. Nobody’s perfect. Period. I think that’s just the fact of life. But I think that a big part of keeping a good head on your shoulders is just having a lot of self-awareness and never feeling like you take yourself too seriously to put your actions back into question. I think it’s always good to have a good self-reflection about the things that you’ve done and always thinking about how you could be better.”
And the ‘King’ actress also said she would “never say never” to working with her famous father again after they starred together in 2016’s ‘Yoga Hosers’, but insisted it isn’t her priority when choosing her film roles.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Never say never. That’s really not something that I consider first and foremost … What’s interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it’s telling and everything. I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors.”
