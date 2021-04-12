Lily-Rose Depp: Privacy's important

Lily-Rose Depp says the "value of privacy" has always been instilled in her "from an early age".
The 'Voyagers' star - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - insists privacy is really important to her and she knows how important it is for her to keep things "just for herself".
Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: "The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age. Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was - I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me. It's about balancing that with also wanting to keep other things private and enjoy other parts of life."
Meanwhile, Lily-Rose previously admitted fame is a "silly side effect" of her career.
The 21-year-old actress said: "[Fame is] a silly side effect of what we both really love doing. I think I can speak for both of us when I say that we just really, really love our jobs. We’re both really passionate about it and feel really grateful and privileged that we’re able to … wake up and do things that we love to do ... You can’t be perfect all the time. Nobody’s perfect. Period. I think that’s just the fact of life. But I think that a big part of keeping a good head on your shoulders is just having a lot of self-awareness and never feeling like you take yourself too seriously to put your actions back into question. I think it’s always good to have a good self-reflection about the things that you’ve done and always thinking about how you could be better."
