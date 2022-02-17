‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Team on Exploring Limitations Set by History in Apple TV+ Doc

Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), the sixteenth President of the United States, was president during the American Civil War of 1861-1865. One of his greatest acts was issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, abolishing slavery, in 1863. He was assassinated just after the war on April 14, 1865 by actor John Wilkes Booth.

Abraham Lincoln is widely remembered as the Great Emancipator for pushing to end slavery before his assassination.

How the 16th president arrived at that decision — and the evolution in his thinking — is at the heart of Lincoln’s Dilemma, this fascinating four-part series.

Lincoln's Dilemma

“He worked to change the direction of the country’s history but was also limited in his choices and his vision by that same history,” says codirector Barak Goodman.

Spanning the Civil War and narrated by Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), the docuseries — based on David S. Reynolds’ 2020 biography Abe — draws on interviews with experts to offer new perspectives on the man’s “courage as well as his hesitancy to act on behalf of enslaved people,” adds codirector Jacqueline Olive.

“A challenging question that Lincoln faced for years was to what degree — and how — he would push politically for emancipation.”

Lincoln’s Dilemma, Docuseries Premiere, Friday, February 18, Apple TV+

