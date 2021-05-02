Linda Evans had 'terrible withdrawal' after Dynasty exit

Linda Evans struggled with "terrible withdrawal" after leaving 'Dynasty'.
The 78-year-old actress - who played Krystle Carrington on the soap opera from 1981 to 1989 - admitted she wouldn't have stepped back if she'd known the show was coming to an end anyway.
She told Closer magazine: "The last three years of Dynasty, we were so successful that I had no days off.
"Not to knock it, because it was a gift from God, but I knew I wanted more out of my life.
"Still, I didn't know the show was ending or I would have stuck out the last year. In fact, I hadn't counted on the terrible withdrawal.
"After so many years in such closeness with everybody, it had become my family. I just went into such a sadness that I hadn't counted on."
After a long break, Linda has returned to acting more recently as she appeared in big screen drama 'Swan Song', and she explained what she needs to take on new roles at this point.
She added: "I've waited until I was 78 to start again, but I've never done anything normal in my life! When someone sends me a script, if it makes me curious and touches my heart, I'm in."
One thing Linda doesn't need is a partner, and she insisted she has no desire for dating because she's so content with her personal life with her family and friends around her.
Asked if she was looking for romance, she said: "No. And you know why? Because I am so happy. I never knew being alone could be so delightful.
"I'm rich because I have family and friends living all around me. My sister is on one side. My nephew is on the other. One of my dearest friends just moved one block away.
"We don't have to have a man, to be happy - not that you couldn't be with a man - but I'm just happy."
