Lindsey Buckingham splits from wife of 21 years

Lindsey Buckingham's wife has filed for divorce from the former Fleetwood Mac star.
The 71-year-old musician has split from his spouse of 21 years, Kristen Messner, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.
The exes - who are parents to Leelee, 21, Stella, 17, and William, 22 - first met when Kristen photographed Lindsey for the cover of one of his solo records in the late-90s.
It's not known why the pair have decided to call time on their marriage at the time of writing.
News of the 'Dreams' hitmaker's divorce proceedings came on the same day the star announced his first solo album in a decade.
The self-titled follow-up to 2011's 'Seeds We Sow' touches on "the challenges couples face in long-term relationships".
In a press release, he explained: “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”
The songwriter previously admitted he got "lucky" when he found Kristen.
Lindsey said: "I had a lot of crazy girlfriends, and a lot of that was just an outgrowth of the lifestyle we were all leading.
"I did see a lot of friends who were parents and spouses — back in previous decades — who weren't really there and kind of screwed up their kids and were not there for their family situations.
"So I waited and I was lucky enough to meet someone relatively late … it's worked out really well. I got all that other garbage out of the way."
